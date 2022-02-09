Kentucky comedian Dan Alten will be performing at Slainte Public House Friday.
Joining Alten will be Reed Sedgwick, June Dempsey, Jake Macias, Alex Hernandez and Luke Willoughby. The show is free and starts at 8 p.m.
Alten has been doing stand up comedy for nearly a decade. He started in comedy clubs, but on his off days wanted to expand his horizons. That led him to performing in dive bars, old folks homes and art galleries.
“So, I would try to find, like a punk venue, or, like a cool bookstore or something that would let me set up a show,” Alten said. “Through that it made me—it introduced me to all these different bands and everything—people that ran different kinds of spaces. And, it has led to opportunities.”
Alten has opened for artists like Open Mike Eagle, GRLwood and David Leibe Hart, to name a few.
Originally wanting to follow a career path in journalism, his teachers and friends encouraged him to become a comedian because he would do things “that were unintentionally funny.”
Having now toured the country, Alten hopes to perform more around the Bluegrass state, saying he has only performed in Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville so far. After Friday, however, Georgetown will be added to that list.