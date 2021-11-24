Hello Neighbor, and happy Thanksgiving Eve, or as my dog Callie and I call it in our neighborhood: Black Wednesday.
Maybe you've heard it called Drinksgiving or Blackout Wednesday, but either way it's the night of the year that historically has put bars into the black with drink sales pouring in from people traveling back home for the long weekend and meeting up with old friends at their old watering holes. Of course this holiday has probably been around since prohibition ended, but in my looking around online it doesn't appear to have gotten a lot of recognition until it got a catchy name in the mid-2000s. According to small business consulting firm Womply, Black Wednesday accounted for 167% of daily revenue for local bars in 2016. It's a day that in the past has resulted in boosted staffing for bars and restaurants--and police departments. So, you know, don't do anything Mister Smith wouldn't do.
Black Wednesday is a sacred day in our neighborhood, one that hopefully sees increased sales even in the disaster that is 2021. I will be doing my part and solemnly observing this holiday as I have every year since 2014. Maybe I'll see you at our neighborhood pub later.
But right now, we're here to talk about the monster movie "Black Friday," which hit video on demand yesterday. "Black Friday" is that classic holiday story of the meteor that crashes to Earth carrying an alien parasite that infects Black Friday shoppers and turns them into spaghetti-spewing poultry-zombies. It's up to the staff of a big box toy store to save the world from the turkey monsters, but they'll have to save themselves first.
It would be easy for "Black Friday" to spend its runtime lampooning mindless consumerism, and while it does land some shots against the biggest shopping day of the year and its "competitive shopping" participants ("The shoppers…they aren't human anymore!"), it stays away from turning into outright satire, leaving that for the gold standard "Dawn of the Dead." Instead, it focuses on building lovable characters and getting laughs from their reactions to the situation they've found themselves in.
"Black Friday" is fully stocked with those characters. Stephen Peck as floor manager Brian is an all-time great horror antihero performance. Jonathan Wexler is as unlikeable as he is sympathetic, a role that could maybe only be successfully played by Bruce Campbell, who also produced. In another neighborhood I worked for a Jonathan, and trust me, making him relatable is not an easy job. And I enjoyed seeing Devon Sawa as a male lead again, even though I still have an issue with him after my grade school crush used to keep his headshot in the front of her Trapper Keeper. My only question regarding the cast is: why cast modern action hero Michael Jai White and then give him virtually zero action scenes? Weird, but not a deal breaker.
"Black Friday" keeps with the tradition of "Gremlins," "Cooties," and most recently "Krampus": it's a gooey, goopy monster movie that doesn't take itself too seriously, but also isn't afraid to occasionally show the mean streak to its sense of humor. Callie and I give it four stars. Add this to your Thanksgiving watch lists.
This weekend, try to bring your best self to your get-togethers and savor the moments that matter. For the rest of the moments, try to remember you're not a prisoner of war, and when you get through it all, Callie and I hope to see you at the drive-in. Happy Thanksgiving, Neighbor. And happy Black Wednesday, too.