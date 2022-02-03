It's a beautiful winter night at the drive-in, and my dog Callie and I have curated the perfect movie for a freezing cold February night: 1981's cold, spooky, dark, full of dread "Ghostkeeper," which is about as good as wintry horror gets.
Well, at least two thirds of it is. "Ghostkeeper" was a new one on me until we were snowed in here at the drive-in and I started digging into winter horror movies not named "The Thing." I happened upon "Ghostkeeper," and when you give your movie a tagline like "Who is next to become the keeper of the beast that lives on human flesh?," I am absolutely going to watch it.
For two acts, I couldn't figure out how this movie doesn't have a huge following. "Ghostkeeper" is the old story of three friends who become stranded at a ski resort one New Year's Eve. There's the casually cruel Marty, his girlfriend with a family history of mental illness Jenny, and Chrissy, the third wheel that makes the mistake of saying, "How can the mountains be dangerous? They're so beautiful." They assume the resort is abandoned--that is, until they stumble upon an old lady living in the kitchen. And she may not be alone (which you probably gleaned from the title).
My old neighborhood had a video store with a section dedicated to one-off, oddball movies the store called Singular Sensations. For the first hour of this movie's runtime, I thought of it as one of those Singular Sensations. Just as I was really getting excited to give you a strong recommendation, Neighbor, "Ghostkeeper" falls apart. And with seemingly good reason.
"Ghostkeeper" earns a lot of goodwill from atmosphere alone. It wastes no time giving you the creeps simply by having the characters wander the corridors of an enormous haunted house deep in the wilderness, not dissimilar to "The Shining" from a year prior. The score piles onto that sense of menace, even though you may recognize some of it from "Prom Night"--composer Paul Zaza was evidently a big believer in recycling, as he uses bits and pieces of the "Prom Night" score here. All of the actors give really great performances, particularly Georgie Collins as the woman hiding out in the resort who seems just a little too cool with strangers letting themselves in. It's all almost enough to save the movie from itself.
But one hurdle that's awfully tough to clear is budget. In my digging to find out the meaning behind the borderline incomprehensible third act, I found that apparently halfway through shooting the production started running out of money. Instead of scrapping what they had, Jim Makichuk decided to ditch the portion of the script not already shot and make the rest up as he went. That would explain not only why basically nothing is resolved by the end, but also why I'm still not sure whether the titular Ghost was in fact a ghost, or a monster, or just some guy hiding in the resort's basement.
Callie mostly slept through this one, so I'll give it three-and-a-half stars. That may seem high, but consider treating "Ghostkeeper" like a Choose Your Own Adventure book, not unlike its director did, and make up your own satisfying ending. I have my ending in mind, but I bet I'd love yours, Neighbor.