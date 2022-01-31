Welcome back to the drive-in, Neighbor. My dog Callie and I are snowed in, so we're watching some winter-themed horror movies until the neighborhood thaws out.
Of course my first impulse is to cue up John Carpenter's "The Thing," maybe the best wintry horror ever made. But what can we say about it that hasn't already been said? Sure, maybe we could talk about John Carpenter's legacy, but what is there to say that you don't already know, possibly aside from the fact that "Ghosts of Mars" is an underrated classic? Instead I think we'll check out some largely overlooked movies to potentially add to your winter watch lists.
First we have 1988's "Iced," a great title in search of a good movie. This 80's ski slasher is the Shakespearean story of a group of childhood friends who drive another friend to suicide, then reunite years later under mysterious circumstances at a newly-opened resort. Snowy slashing ensues.
Movies we show at our drive-in can be a lot of things, but one thing they should never be is boring. "Iced" walks right up to the line of boring. Its biggest problem is that you can't tell one character from another: they're all young, white dorks that like to ski. It's like the writer, Joseph Alan Johnson (who also plays Alex, the obvious ringer real estate agent, and whom you might recognize from the much better "Slumber Party Massacre"), was working from a checklist of how to make his characters completely unsympathetic: they're all young, attractive, Harvard educated, wealthy, and hang around ski resorts. As hard as they are to identify with, they're even harder not to get bored with. That wouldn't be a deal breaker if what we came for--the kill shots--went any distance to salvage the movie, but they're just as lame as the characters.
There was one scene in "Iced" I really loved. Early in the first act, we see the suspected killer alone at a bar, confessing his urges to bump off his friends. We don't see anyone else at the table and we don't hear anyone replying. Hiding a crazy person in plain sight like that, sort of like in "New Year's Evil," was such an interesting idea for a slasher--until the third act reveal that there was someone else at the table covertly taking notes on who to kill. Literally the only interesting thing about this movie was undermined by an ending that doesn't resolve anything set up in the first two acts anyway.
Callie and I give "Iced" two stars. If you're just dying to watch it we won't try to talk you out of it, but would recommend you go with either iteration of the superior "My Bloody Valentine." Same general story, more compelling execution. I know it's out of character to go in so hard on a movie, but maybe I'm starting to get stir crazy holed up here in the projection booth.
Until next time Neighbor, keep warm and we'll see you at the drive-in for more wintertime drive-in movies.