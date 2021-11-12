Neighbor, do you like learning new things? I sure do. Recently I enjoyed learning about the small but active subgenre of Thanksgiving horror.
Just like Halloween horror and Christmas horror, there is a strain of holiday horror that focuses on Thanksgiving. Admittedly there aren't many entries into the subgenre, but there are a few cult favorites like killer turkey movie "Thankskilling," 80's slasher "Blood Rage," and the movie my dog Callie and I just watched at the neighborhood drive-in: 1981's "Madman."
"Madman" is a pretty straightforward camp slasher, set on the weekend before Thanksgiving, which as you know is peak time for summer camping. North Sea Cottages, "a retreat for gifted children" according to an opening title card, hosts about six campers and a dozen or so camp counselors if my count was right. Even with that overabundance of chaperones, campers still aren't safe from Madman Marz, a killer farmer that supposedly hides out in the abandoned house that sits about a hundred feet from the camp.
Right away, "Madman" nails the feeling of an old campfire story. Of course a lot of that has to do with the movie's entire story being told around a campfire in the first scene. Madman Marz snapped one day and killed his family, was captured and hung from a tree in the woods by the camp, but somehow escaped and was never found; now, all you have to do is say his name above a whisper and he'll appear. Just like the old saying goes, it's all fun and games until someone throws a rock through the crazy person's window and wakes him up to look for new victims.
The first appearance of Madman Marz is one of my favorite scenes in any horror movie. It's simple: a character happens to look over and see Marz in one of the trees watching the campers, his wild white hair blowing in the wind, human without having any human characteristics. And that's also my only complaint about "Madman": I think it should've been titled "Barefoot Hillbilly Troll," since Madman Marz is squat, decked out in a flannel shirt and overalls, and has hair that sticks out in every direction, and clawed hands and feet. He kind of looks like an elderly Wishnick troll, one that grumbles and growls as he shuffles through the woods.
But that also goes a long way towards why we loved "Madman" and ultimately give it four stars: it's a story you've seen a few dozen times, but "Madman" gets major points for originality. The design of the Madman, character names like T.P. and Dippy, and a story-halting romantic hot tub sequence all make "Madman" stand out from the camp slasher pack. It's a perfect pre-Thanksgiving summer camp watch.
See you next week for even more Thanksgiving horror. Until then: could you go, would you go, won't you go to our drive-in?