Happy almost new year, Neighbor. It's a beautiful day at the drive-in because my dog Callie and I are watching "New Year's Evil," a perpetual motion machine of borderline offensive 80's slasher horror.
This movie has been on my radar for a while, but I've somehow never seen it until this year. Released about two weeks before New Year's Eve in 1980 (after apparently starting filming just two months before), it's built up some cult cache in 40 years and has aged extremely well; there's just something perennially terrifying about a charming white guy with an axe to grind against women, I guess.
"New Year's Evil" is the tasteful story of Blaze, a punk rock DJ who finds herself targeted by a possible maniac on New Year's Eve. The "Hamlet"-quoting aspiring killer tells her he'll murder someone at the stroke of midnight in all the time zones, and all signs point to Blaze being his big finish. Actually, the Blaze character is the only thing I didn't like about the movie: she's set up as a self-absorbed careerist in the first scenes, and then doesn't do anything to make us root for her for the rest of the movie. This is a movie in need of Jamie Lee Curtis in the central role.
The Blaze scenes are also the only time the movie lets up. Almost immediately we're on the move following the killer as he tears through L.A. changing identities with every victim. When I say identities, I don't mean masks or costumes like the other New Year's Eve slasher, "Terror Train." The killer is never hidden from us; two years after "Halloween" changed horror forever, the killer in "New Year's Evil" never wears more than a fake mustache over his face. It's a bold move, and the movie still manages to stick the landing of its central mystery; you've been watching the killer work for two acts, and when his true identity is revealed in the final act, you'll pick your jaw up out of your lap. Another interesting detail the movie adds is that the only time the killer puts on a mask is when we're finally told who he really is.
I can't say enough good things about "New Year's Evil." There's such a strange rhythm to the story that I couldn't predict minute by minute what was going to happen. Is it everyone's taste? No. But it sticks to its guns until the very end, whether you like those particular convictions or not. One of my favorite lines in the movie is "You people create the problem, then you complain!" It's delivered by a cop to a punk, but really it could apply to the women, bikers, people suffering from mental illness, or anyone else that falls under the movie's dim, Reagan 80's view. Gene Siskel gave the movie zero out of four stars and called it "a hideously ugly motion picture."
Well, here at our drive-in we give "New Year's Evil" four stars. Actually, since we're in a celebratory mood here, we'll give it all the stars, however many that is. This movie is the perfect way to send off a year that has been so hard for so many: with a big, mean California howdy. And with that, Callie and I are going to close the drive-in down for the holiday, so we'll see you next year right here in the neighborhood.