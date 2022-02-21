Welcome back to the drive-in, Neighbor, where my dog Callie and I are beating the cold by tracking down off-the-beaten-path winter horror movies. Tonight we're watching the 1979 anthology film, "Screams of a Winter Night."
This is the old story of the college students on winter break at everyone's favorite vacation destination: an abandoned summer camp. There, they fill up the movie's wraparound story by telling ghost stories to pass the time, and each ghost story serves as its own short film. In a pretty interesting twist (and an excellent cost savings for the production budget), each short features the actors from the wraparound story; as the characters listen to the scary stories, they picture themselves in the action.
I've been reading about this movie for a couple years now as it slowly but surely accumulated a cult following. In 2019, a director's cut of the movie (featuring an entire short film cut by distributors before its initial drive-in and theatrical release) was finally made available by Code Red, and this restored cut hit streaming services this past December. I was excited to finally dig into the complete vision of a budding cult favorite, and admittedly, I'm also a sucker for anthologies in general.
The problem with anthology movies, though, is that they're only as good as their weakest story. In a way, that helps "Screams of a Winter Night," as all of the stories are kind of lame. We've got a twist on the classic "kids go parking while a killer is on the loose; the boyfriend gets out of the car; the girl hears scratching on the roof; the boyfriend has been hung above the car and his feet dragging across the roof is the noise the girl is hearing" urban legend, except this time involving (and I'm studying my notes carefully here) a Sasquatch dwarf, a haunted hotel that causes anyone that steps inside to mysteriously lose their minds, a witch that lives in a cemetery, and a revenge story.
Even with four short films, 50% or more of the runtime feels like it's spent with the vacationers reacting to the stories and getting mad at each other for telling them. The wraparound story is maybe the weakest of all: according to one character, the camp was destroyed by demon wind, and as the party swaps stories they become increasingly panicked by the sound of the wind rising outside. Of course the idea of demon wind might remind you of the movie "Demon Wind" from 1990, or it might just remind you of passing gas; for that reason, it's difficult to make the idea scary.
I think "Screams of a Winter Night" has gained traction with a cult audience because of its sheer weirdness: anthology horror isn't that common to begin with, and this one is very long, filled with oddball stories, and has a wild, go-for-broke ending that does leave you with a positive last impression. That wasn't enough for me to give it a strong recommendation though; maybe if the ghost stories hadn't felt like such an afterthought in favor of spending time in the cabin with friends that seem to hate each other I would have been more into it.
As it stands, Callie and I give "Screams of a Winter Night" two stars, mostly for that aforementioned weirdness. But remember what we always say in our neighborhood: every movie may not be good, but there is something good in every movie. Next up before spring gets here we'll be taking a look at a newer movie that deserves cult adoration. Until then, stay warm and see you at the drive-in, Neighbor.