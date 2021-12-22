It's time to start closing down the drive-in for the holidays again, which always makes me think about how difficult Christmas can be for a lot of people in our neighborhood.
But before we get into that, let's talk about how difficult Christmas is for Derek, the central character in "Silent Night Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker," a fivequel, if that's a word, that's better than it has any right to be. Christmas is hard for Derek because late one night in December, he receives a mysterious toy that grows spider legs and kills his dad. Then, his mom keeps forcing him to do wildly tone-deaf things leading up to Christmas, like going toy shopping, visiting Santa, and putting another mysterious package under the tree after finding it on the porch. And how about just celebrating Christmas in general? Seeing your dad get partially devoured by a monster toy would probably put a dent in your festive mood, I think.
"Silent Night Deadly Night 5" stars Mickey Rooney as Joe Petto, the old, alcoholic toymaker who may or may not be responsible for the killer toys suddenly popping up all over town. It's become pretty common knowledge around this movie series that Mickey Rooney actually wrote a letter of protest against the first "Silent Night Deadly Night," saying "…don't give me Santa Claus with a gun going to kill someone. The scum who made that movie should be run out of town." But here he is, sharing the screen with Brian Bremer as his weirdo son Pino. Say the character names out loud and you'll know what's coming in the third act.
Knowing what to expect doesn't keep that third act from being wild. "Silent Night Deadly Night 5" stretches its mysteries to their breaking points--who is delivering the killer toys? What's with the guy in the leather jacket lurking around Derek and his mom?--but pays them all off with completely insane reveals.
Basically every aspect of this movie, from the performances to the writing and directing, are what you'd expect from a movie with a title like "Silent Night Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker." But let's be honest: you're here hoping for some good evil toy kill scenes. In that category, this movie delivers at every opportunity, including one truly excellent scene involving a toy called Larry the Larvae (really, Larry the Larva, since Larvae is plural. I like my direct-to-video demon toy movies to be gramatically sound).
Callie and I give this one four stars. If you have some patience for its slowly building story, you'll be rewarded with one of the most bonkers finales I can remember. Keep this in mind for that person on your list that appreciates the gift of the totally bizarre.
Before we close up the drive-in for the holidays, let me say this, Neighbor: I know Christmas is tough for many people. So many in our neighborhood have had their support systems evaporate the past couple years. Maybe a neighbor lost a job, or had family or friends cut bait on them unexpectedly. Whatever the reason, for many of us when we've needed someone, that someone hasn't been around. But I hope you'll remember, Neighbor, that our drive-in is always here for you when you want to get away and watch crazy movies for a while. Drop me and Callie a line anytime with suggestions for movies to play at the drive-in, or just to say hello. We're always around the neighborhood.
See you soon, Neighbor. However you celebrate the next few days, I hope you enjoy it.