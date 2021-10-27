Hello again Neighbor, and welcome to 2021. And 1994, 1978, and 1666. Today we're paying a visit to our neighbors on "Fear Street" for all three movies in the trilogy. Callie and I are betraying our principles to dive into movies created especially for streaming and not for a drive-in.
You might remember the "Fear Street" trilogy dropping on Netflix in July, with each installment arriving on successive Fridays. You might also remember the series being met with pure hate across social media--an always dependable source of pure hate. That hatred for the trilogy got my attention. "What's the big deal?" I asked Callie. "Weren't the 'Fear Street' books young adult horror? Aren't these probably just silly slasher movies?"
After a trip to our home drive-in, I can confirm that yes, Neighbor, these are just silly, young-adult-friendly slasher movies. But they're silly, young-adult-friendly slasher movies done with some style and big ideas. They didn't always work for me, but there's nothing in them that should cause such intense backlash. I know: social media overreaction, big surprise.
The "Fear Street" trilogy is the familiar story of a wrongfully accused teenage witch who gets her hand hacked off and places a curse on the town that wronged her--or is it? I loved how the movies set up one story and then pulled the rug out from under the audience in the final installment, making us realize we thought we were watching one brand of horror but were really watching another altogether. Either way, the residents of Shadyside are doomed to never leave the town and always fail, while their neighbors in Sunnyvale prosper and live happily ever after.
We'll start with "Part One: 1994," the first and maybe weakest entry in the trilogy, and go from there.
What caused Ryan, employee of Shadyside Mall's Spencer Gifts, to snap and become the latest in a long history of The Shadyside Killers? It's up to five stock characters to find out while being pursued by Shadyside Killers from the past. There's probably more enthusiasm for the 90's nostalgia and the Killers than there is for compelling characterization or immersive storytelling in this entry, but "Part One: 1994" does enough to keep you interested in where the trilogy is going. If you want a more gruesome "Stranger Things," you could do worse, and this movie does feature a death by deli slicer that we hadn't seen before but would welcome more of.
Moving on, "Part Two: 1978" is a riff on the old summer camp slasher story started by "Friday the 13th." In this installment we see nice guy Tommy become an axe-wielding, bag-headed psycho bent on dispatching a whole summer camp's worth of kids in one night. We also get a better sense of how the Shadyside Killers are made; since we've seen a horror movie before, we know there's more going on than just people spontaneously losing it. Overall I liked "Part Two: 1978" better than "Part One: 1994." The characters and their motivations were better fleshed out, and while we really only see one Shadyside Killer in this installment, the transformation of Tommy from virginal nice guy to hulking axe murderer without so much as a costume change is not just an impressive bit of acting, but also pretty unnerving no matter what the target audience's age.
In case you forget what year the action takes place in these first two movies, the soundtrack will remind you with roughly one billion needle drops. That was a knock against the movie I saw a lot, and while I went in thinking it couldn't possibly be as big a deal as people made it out to be, it does become a distraction; you find yourself trying to remember artists' names more than paying attention to the movie (Cowboy Junkies, a band that's never fully gotten their due, might be the band you're trying to remember during the five-character love scene in "Part One: 1994").
Now we'll go all the way back to 1666 for "Part Three," the final and best movie in the series. All the actors from the previous movies are back as different characters in a colonial town consumed by a witch hunt--one that we already know will somehow have ramifications for generations.
Horror has always dealt with the anxieties of the times. Being in 1666, we're done with the needle drops and focused on one of the trilogy's big ideas: othering, in this case discrimination and shame, leading to ruined lives as much in 2021 as it did in the 1600s. And that all leads to a really nice turn to the trilogy's story that I won't give away here, but takes on yet another anxiety in 2021: that someone unseen might be controlling your fate. This idea has been brought in another movie recently: the similarly kid-friendly "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark."
But wait, there's more: we're going to jump ahead to 1994 one final time for the loud, silly, fun finale to the whole story complete with a Shadyside Killers battle royale. It's a big, messy conclusion fit for a big, messy series of movies.
Your mileage may vary here, Neighbor. We're talking about six hours in one world and one story. That's an impressive act of filmmaking, and I appreciated the breathing room for world-building and ambitious storytelling. I did end up wishing more time had been spent making the characters into more than just the Damsel in Distress, the Nerdy Comic Relief Younger Brother, etc. In the end, that may determine if "Fear Street" is worth the investment for you: do you want to hang out with these characters for six hours? If a dog's perspective is important to you, Callie slept for about five of the six hours.
We'll give the whole trilogy three stars with "Part Three: 1666" carrying the team. Next time we'll be heading up to Canada for their version of a proper drive-in experience. Until then, if you do decide to visit "Fear Street" on your own, you may do well to remember what we always say in our neighborhood: every movie may not be good, but there is something good in every movie.