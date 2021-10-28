Now this is a movie. Callie and I watched "The Last Matinee," and before we even get started on it, let me tell you Neighbor: I give this one five stars. All the stars. Callie mostly slept since she can't read and it's subtitled.
Don't let that run you off though. If subtitles are a dealbreaker, you'll miss out on one of the most beautiful horror movies committed to film (they exist), an original take on the slasher subgenre that isn't just nostalgic fan service, and maybe my favorite movie of 2021.
"The Last Matinee" is a pretty straightforward slasher, dressed up like a giallo. It's the old story of the ice cream scoop wielding maniac on the loose in a movie theater one afternoon. And what does the killer want? Well, it isn't ice cream, and those aren't olives he's eating out of the jar in his passenger seat.
I'm deliberately keeping that plot point vague, but I will say this: don't go into "The Last Matinee" on a full stomach. Or maybe don't go in on an empty stomach, I don't know.
But before we go full eye trauma-rama, we get a first act that plays like "Cinema Paradiso" if it had a lurking serial killer in its story. "The Last Matinee" is straight up a gorgeous movie, and the old "Every Frame a Painting" video essay series would have hours of content from just this movie. Act 1 is a celebration of the act of going to the movies, of being in a theater, something I have missed a lot in the past two years. It takes its time and lets you get settled into the theater alongside its characters.
Then we get to why we're here: the killer reappears in Act 2 and the ice cream scooping begins. "The Last Matinee" is a movie that isn't afraid to get down and dirty while keeping up the beauty in the production design. And as down and dirty as it gets--and believe me, it does--it never gets mean or nasty, always keeping its tongue in its cheek and throwing in some moments of levity when needed.
If you've seen a movie like this before, you pretty much know who's going to make it and who isn't. The teenagers drinking outside before the movie; the old guy alone in the theater; the promiscuous couple; this probably is in fact their last matinee. But that doesn't hold the movie back from making them into more than just cannon fodder. You get invested in their worlds that occupy no more than a couple theater seats. And Final Girl Ana is smart, tough, and pragmatic, give or take repeatedly leaving the knife laying on the floor instead of using it.
"The Last Matinee" is transgressive and horrifying, like horror should be, but without a trace of a mean spirit. It's gross when it should be, funny when you need a pressure release, and gorgeous throughout. If you love it like I do and decide to share it with others, you might face some scrutiny.
But remember, Neighbor: if you enjoy something like "The Last Matinee," you're always welcome in our neighborhood.