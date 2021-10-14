Hi, Neighbor. Welcome back to Mister Smith's Drive-In and our 13 Movies of Halloween excursion.
Just like last time, I'm joined by my dog, Callie. Being a lazy old dog, Callie has always liked laying on the couch and napping while a movie is on. A few years ago during a weekend-long horror marathon, I noticed Callie watching attentively. This carried on throughout all of the movies. Later, while Missus Smith was watching "Gilmore Girls" (a show that, I'm told, features no monsters, murderers, or martial arts, and thus is of no interest to me), Callie was asleep again. The next time we cued up a horror movie, Callie was wide awake and watching. Over time I've learned that not only does she seem to enjoy horror movies, but it would appear that she's also partial to the slasher subgenre.
Today we're talking about 1981's "The Prowler," a fairly middle of the road slasher from a year filled with them. If you asked someone in our neighborhood what their favorite slasher from '81 is, they might tell you it's "Halloween II," "Friday the 13th Part II," or "My Bloody Valentine." They probably will not tell you it's "The Prowler."
"The Prowler" takes us to the night of the Class of 1945's Graduation Ball in Avalon Bay, NJ. The titular character, dressed in combat fatigues and finding a creative new use for a pitchfork, crashes the party for one unlucky couple. We jump ahead to the Class of 1980's Graduation Dance, the first such event since the Great Pitchforking of '45 soured the town on the celebration. The big graduation dance isn't the only thing that's come back to Avalon Bay. So has the prowler.
In our neighborhood we don't riff movies. I think when people do that, it's a way of saying their taste is somehow superior to the material. And we don't give negative reviews. Every movie may not be good, but there is something good in every movie.
To that end, the make-up effects by one of our favorite neighbors, Tom Savini, are pretty incredible. A particularly nice touch was a victim's eyes going stark white as his story comes to an end by way of bayonet. Scenes like this are what Callie and I live for, but there's too long a wait between them. "The Prowler" asks you to be really invested in the mystery it keeps circling back to: who is the prowler? It's a mystery you'll probably solve in the first ten minutes when a mainly background character keeps mentioning he definitely will not be in town due to a fishing trip. The unfolding of that mystery takes up the majority of the movie's runtime, and maybe more time could have been spent on dispatching with the nearly 600 characters the movie introduces. Said a different way, Callie slept through everything after the first act.
"The Prowler" ends up being kind of cinematic comfort food: you've had this before, and it's been done better, but it's also been done a lot worse. Other entries into the slasher subgenre from '81 you might get more out of are Tobe Hooper's "The Funhouse" and "Hell Night" with Linda Blair.
See you at our next neighborhood drive-in outing. Until then, I hope you're proud of yourself for the times you've said yes to watching something like "The Prowler" when all it meant was extra work for you.