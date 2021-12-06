The holidays are here again in our neighborhood, and my dog Callie and I are trying to get into the spirit with our favorite tradition: Christmas horror movies.
We're kicking off our celebration with "The Advent Calendar," which dropped on the Shudder streaming service last week. "The Advent Calendar" asks the age-old question: what would you do if you were given the titular gift, only to find out it's full of magic candy, all of which must be eaten or you'll die? Oh, and there's a demon living in the calendar as well, one that can make your wildest dream come true at the cost of everyone you love?
"The Advent Calendar" lays out the rules of its game early on: at midnight, open a door to the calendar and eat the candy inside (the calendar helpfully growls "It is midnight. Open the door" at midnight all month). All of the candy has to be consumed or you'll die. If you try to dump the calendar, you'll die. And finally, the calendar can gift you what you desire most in life if you skip the final piece of candy. If you eat the last piece, you go back to the first day in the calendar and maintain your status quo; if you don't eat it, you keep your dream--and the trail of death and destruction it took to earn the dream.
For Eva, a paraplegic former dancer, the dream is to walk again. "The Advent Calendar" lures the audience in along with Eva: by upping the heat with each door. After eating the first candy, Eva gets a call from her dad, who we've already learned is suffering from dementia and has forgotten his daughter; miraculously, he remembered her birthday.
Who wouldn't want to keep playing the game, especially with the carrot of walking at the end of the stick?
Love, money, and revenge follow soon after, but eventually we run out of antagonists and the calendar still wants more sacrifices.
Speaking of Eva, Eugénie Derouand gives a performance that should be nominated for normie film awards like the Oscars if they gave horror a fair shake. I'll confess that I was pretty rattled when Eva began to walk for the first time, her strength growing as the calendar's grows. Derouand's performance is just that believable.
The horror--and the fun--of the movie comes with what's waiting behind each door. Callie perked up at the revenge door as Marvin, Eva's dog, chews up a toy car, which just so happens to have real world consequences for the creep that assaulted Eva an hour or so before. Her mood dropped, though, when Marvin doesn't make it to the end of the movie. Or does he?
"The Advent Calendar" leaves an open end to its story for Eva and the audience alike. That's what I really enjoyed about this movie: it takes tragedy, anger, and sadness and spins it into a fable that in the end asks its audience, "what would you do?"
But Callie and I won't hit you with any big questions like that. While you're contemplating "The Advent Calendar," we'll be decorating the drive-in and looking forward to the next movie in our holiday horror countdown: the 1980 Santa slasher "To All a Good Night." Until then: could you go, would you go, won't you go to our drive-in?