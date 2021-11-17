Hi Neighbor, and welcome back to our neighborhood Thanksgiving celebration. Last night my dog, Callie, and I watched 2020's "The Last Thanksgiving" at the drive-in.
I came to know of this movie last month when I found a copy for sale at the ScareFest in Lexington. It was being sold and autographed by one of its stars, horror icon Linnea Quigley. That's just the kind of person she is evidently; she didn't produce the movie, she just has a supporting role in it, but believes in the work of her directors so much she'll help spread the word. Details on the back of the box were sketchy so I passed, but having watched it I wish I had picked up a copy.
"The Last Thanksgiving" is a blast, and will hopefully be an inspiration for other filmmakers to not let a limited budget hold them back from making the fun, gross, wild movie living in their imaginations.
This is the old story of a family that sets upon the only restaurant open on Thanksgiving in a little Florida town, but they're not interested in eating the food--they're interested in eating the employees. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" this movie is not.
The first thing that stood out to me about "The Last Thanksgiving" is how much it loves its characters. The restaurant staff are all a lot of fun to hang out with, so much so you almost forget what's heading their way. And the family of killers is equally as compelling, especially Trip, this family's Leatherface (or, in this case, Pilgrimface, I guess). I especially liked the detail near the end that Trip lives in a room full of dolls; it's that sort of funny where you aren't sure it's okay to laugh.
The characters feeling like real people is as much thanks to the writing as it is the performances, all of which were solid. Samantha Ferrand as Final Girl Lisa-Marie and Matthew McClure as Kurt, one of the leaders of the cannibal clan, were standouts, along with (as always) Linnea Quigley.
Finally it's worth mentioning what a lot of you in our neighborhood are here for: the kill sequences. Here we have a lot of creatively gross moments with kitchen appliances, executed like the budget was never a consideration. There's a lot of nice effects work and production value on display for what had to be a relatively small budget. If you're a filmmaker reading this, "The Last Thanksgiving" is an excellent example of what you can accomplish with a good story and great actors when you're working with a low budget.
Callie and I give "The Last Thanksgiving" four stars. It lost a little steam for me in the third act when the action moves out of the restaurant, but I'll admit I'm a sucker for a castle siege story. However, it makes up for that with a truly bonkers finale featuring a gravy pit (which one character helpfully explains is "a pit…of gravy"). That's more than enough for us to recommend getting the family together on Thanksgiving Day for a viewing of "The Last Thanksgiving."
They may never speak to you again, but here in our neighborhood, we like you just the way you are.