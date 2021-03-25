Don't judge a film by its title—Church People is a new faith-based comedy released just a few weeks ago, and it will have you laughing from beginning to end.
When it comes to faith-based film, too often the genre takes itself too seriously. Stories become preachy and are shoved down the throat of the viewer. This is often coupled with amateur acting and poor production quality. Well, for Christopher Shawn Shaw's Church People—his feature film directorial debut—everything was done right. The film has set the bar high for future faith-based productions.
Thor Ramsey, a standup comedian and actor, stars as Guy Sides, a mega church youth pastor on an American tour. He is caught up in gimmicks and celebrity glamour but realizes there is more to The Gospel than that.
This feel good film is witty, well written—thank you Ramsey, Bob Saenz and Wes Halula—and hits on just about every pastoral, and churchgoer trope.
I will quote Guy Sides here, "If you miss this, you miss everything."
When Guy's church gets lost in the "show" of sharing what, to them, is an important message "America's youth pastor" is done with the "machine" that is evangelicalism.
Pastor Skip Finney, played by Michael Monks (Major Crimes, Harsh Times), wants to do something big and each service leading to Easter he ups the ante, eventually landing on the idea to host an actual crucifixion.
Knowing this idea is insane and a mockery of what the message of Jesus represents, Guy enlists the help of the staff at Sand Hills Neighborhood Church, and Carla Finney (Erin Cahill) to try and convince Skip not to go through with the plan.
There are elements within the film that really resonate with the viewer. Serious topics are approached in a funny, honest and real way. Church People is what faith-based film should be.
The cast is top-notch. Every character is relatable. I couldn't help but laugh out loud throughout at Guy (Ramsey), Skip (Monks), Carla (Cahill), Chad Chase (Stephen Baldwin), Jonathan (Donald Faison), Gretchen (Andriana Manfredi) and Blaise (Clancy McCartney). And though Tino (Joey Fatone of *NSYNC), the church worship leader, could have been toned down just a tad, he still had some funny moments.
This film is fast to become a favorite.
Church People had a limited theatrical release through Fathom Events, but there are virtual screenings now available through this weekend, March 25 to March 28 at https://screeningroom.churchpeoplefilm.com/.