Some movies are like a bridge to the soul, a place that can harbor any and every emotion--sometimes all at once.
I have journeyed on that bridge many times in my life, looking for certain affirmations and feelings to meet me where I am in life.
Though I walked into Dear Evan Hansen with little to no knowledge of what it may be about, this is one of those bridge movies.
Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky, follows the title character (played by Ben Platt) as he struggles to find friends because of crippling anxiety. As a part of therapy, Hansen is supposed to write encouraging letters to himself. When a letter gets in the hands of another classmate, Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan)--leading to suicide--Hansen decides to play friend to the now-dead Murphy as a way to console his family.
No, I can't relate to every aspect of this broadway musical turned motion picture, but I can attest that it will make you feel something. And for that I commend Evan Hansen.
This may just be me, but I am conflicted with my real feelings toward the movie. I mean, the production from cast and crew really brought their A-game, but I couldn't help but feel the weight of the lies Hansen was building and wondering how positive a message that really is.
The positives are, Hansen did everything to make a grieving family feel a sense of their son. Someone they had felt disconnected from. That turned into a "viral" message of hope for those feeling alone or hurting.
Negatively, however, the emotions and relationships were fabricated so much that the fake feelings became real, making the ultimate outcome pain.
Though I think the underlying message of the film is ultimately positive, the way about getting there didn't sit well with me.
So, what is the message to be taken away from Dear Evan Hansen?
I believe the message is, everyone deserves a friend and someone to talk to. We shouldn't be quick to judge. Not everything is as clear on the surface and we may not fully know what someone is going through.
Dear Evan Hansen is a powerhouse of a film, full of emotion and tension.
I personally would love to learn more about Murphy and be friends with Hansen and Murphy. It is a powerful statement when Hansen takes it upon himself to read Murphy's favorite books as a way to get closer to the person he was.
We should all take the time to really get to know those closest to us, or, maybe even those not so close.
Though I didn't know what I was walking into, I am glad I crossed that bridge with Evan Hansen.