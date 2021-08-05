This past weekend, Autumn Halberstadt and I decided to venture to Paris for the classic drive-in experience. Having been over 15 years since we cruised into a drive-in movie theater, we were both eager for the adventure.
With the option of a Disney double feature including "Cruella" and "Jungle Cruise," we only opt for the latter at the Bourbon Drive-In considering weeks earlier we chose "Cruella" as our first theater experience post-lockdown.
As the sun set, vehicles continued to pour in, some movie-goers even bringing their four-legged Dalmatian friends for the "Cruella" showing. This made the experience more enjoyable, because Autumn and I both imagined what the Dalmatian would be thinking seeing his friends up on the big screen.
The bustling concession stand, a small retro rectangular building, had lines out both ends virtually wrapping around the building.
The featured presentation starts. We tune our radio dials to 88.3 and prepare to dive into Disney's "Jungle Cruise..."
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, "Jungle Cruise" is an immersive movie experience that channels everyone's inner explorer.
Personally, it is a fitting movie to watch in the open air of the drive-in.
Adventure and humor roar throughout as Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) take on the fierce Amazon in search of a life-giving flower.
This film is based off Disneyland's ride of the same name which has grown in popularity, yet also been controversial.
Multiple sources report an earning of $90M in the opening weekend. But, according to Variety, that is nowhere close to breaking even. To produce and market "Jungle Cruise" the studio spent upwards of $300M.
With the film released in theaters and on Disney's streaming platform, numbers look a bit different than they used to when judging a movie's success.
To me, "Jungle Cruise" is well beyond what I anticipated, and I am glad I was able to experience it in a grand-scale.
Take the ride and embark on "Jungle Cruise." And, even better, support your local drive-in movie theater in the process.