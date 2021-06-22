Soleil Moon Frye's documentary, Kid90 is a true time capsule. One that will have you reminiscing with many familiar faces and voices from the 1990s.
Throughout the film there are moments that are raw, honest and uncomfortable. But, ultimately, Kid90 is a special memento for anyone who grew up in the 1990s.
It is beautiful watching people like Brian Austin Green, David Arquette and Danny Boy O'Connor, among so many others, see themselves in a time of growth and exploration.
I truly enjoyed this film and the chance to see so many familiar faces while they were just starting to become who they are today.
Honestly, whether or not you are a filmmaker, this documentary proves the importance of recording and documenting every moment. Especially the candid, authentic, simple ones.
Time is fleeting. Take advantage of the moments around you. Without Frye's desire to capture the realest moments, we wouldn't have the treasure that is Kid90.
Kid90 is available on Hulu.