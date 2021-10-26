James Bond has been a huge part of my growing up, from sharing the name, James, to living on a street that shares the same name as one of the classic films, I have always felt a connection to the English spy.
"No Time to Die" is the latest in the series that has stretched over 50 years and six different actors portraying Bond. It is also the 25th Bond film. Daniel Craig plays the daring, yet suave Bond in his fifth appearance.
The villain this time? Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), a scientist of sorts — well, he kidnaps an actual scientist — who wants to control the world with new technology from his garden.
Bond hasn't been active in the field for some time, but Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) needs his help to stop Safin.
When Bond joins back with M, Q and Moneypenny, he finds there is a new 007. Nomi (Lashana Lynch). Personally, I don't know how I feel about her. Eventually, she requests Bond be restored as 007.
The action is packed, the experience is a rush and "No Time to Die" is another great addition to the Bond franchise. Though some things ay be predictable, no one can go wrong with Bond.
There are some twists, too. What would an action movie be without them?
Madeleine (Léa Seydoux,) I would have to say, is a great fit for being Bond's love interest and partner. She is brave, beautiful and frankly badass. Just when you think she is going to be trouble, she really comes through and is a strong support for Bond.
All-in-all I am sad to see that this is Daniel Craig's last film as Bond, but I am hopeful for a bright future and can only hope the franchise never truly dies. After all, no one has time for that.