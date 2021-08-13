"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is a surprisingly entertaining and funny update to the classic 90's hit which starred Michael Jordan.
My hopes weren't too high walking in to " A New Legacy," but I felt I owed it to my childhood to see it in theaters.
LeBron James stars in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and must save his son, Dom (Cedric Joe), from a computer program, Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle). To do this he is challenged to a basketball game by Rhythm.
However, the basketball game isn't just any ol' one-on-one. The game was designed by James' son, Dom.
To defeat Al G. Rhythm, James has to put together a team of toons and save his family.
Overall, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" wasn't a slam dunk, but it was an entertaining matchup.
I was pleasantly surprised.
I give it 3 stars/4.
The vast universe of Warner Brothers is explored and several nods are made to the original "Space Jam" movie.
Though some fundamentals could have been better in a couple of areas, "A New Legacy" overall is an enjoyable flick fit for a new generation.
The movie won't blow you away, but it will make you smile.
Personally, I enjoyed the crossover between Warner Brothers vast character space and would love to see where that may go.
If you are like me and grew up in the era of the original "Space Jam," there is a chance you'll be hunting down the merchandise after you leave the theater, too.
I did.
See "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in theaters or HBOMax.