The greatest weekend trips were with family to pick out one of three movies at Blockbuster; Sidekicks (1992) with Jonathan Brandis and Chuck Norris, 3 Ninjas (1992) with Victor Wong or Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995), with Karen Ashley, Jason David Frank and the familiar TV show cast. Of course if there was a new release, those movies were perused, too.
When walking into Blockbuster the feeling was relief, and pure joy wondering what may be new on the shelf but knowing there were the goto picks that one could always count on.
All of these memories flood back with, The Last Blockbuster, which arrived to Netflix on Monday, March 15. The film is directed by Taylor Morden (Project 88: Back to the Future Too, Pick it Up!: Ska in the '90s) and stars Sandi Harding (aka "Blockbuster Mom"), the manager of the last Blockbuster in the world located in Bend, Oregon, as well as the likes of Jamie Kennedy, Paul Scheer, Kevin Smith, Doug Benson and more.
The Last Blockbuster brings back the smell of "popcorn and burnt plastic." Everyone who loved the evening trips across town to the video rental store will love this documentary. There is an element of family, nostalgia and fun as Sandi and her family walk through the experience of becoming what is like a national monument for movie lovers and nerds.
For several television and movie stars, Blockbuster was their first job, or one that jumpstarted their career in entertainment. And for this writer, Blockbuster was a dream job that unfortunately wasn't meant to be as our local store closed soon after I turned 18 and was old enough to work there.
But, life brings things full-circle sometimes and here I am writing a review for The Last Blockbuster. So, who knows. Maybe Blockbuster will come full-circle and become a place we all can visit again for some "popcorn and burnt plastic."
Like James Arnold Taylor said in the film, "I love it. I miss it like crazy."