Right off the bat, Two Distant Strangers is a must see.
Joey Bada$$ plays Carter, a man just trying to live his life but he gets caught in a never ending nightmare. Andrew Howard plays NYPD Officer Merk.
Two Distant Strangers is a short half-hour film available on Netflix. It comes after a hellacious year of violence rocked the nation with officer killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.
The film's message is deep and poignant. Production is solid from beginning to end.
Why does this cycle of violence continue? What can be done to stop the division?
I commend filmmakers, Travon Free and Martin Roe for effectively raising these questions so many have been wrestling with through their film, Two Distant Strangers.
When watching this short film, make sure to ask yourself what you can do to stop the division and make a change.
Two Distant Strangers is a film that needs to be seen.