The Office of the Attorney General issued two rulings pertaining to Scott County on Monday morning.
The attorney general’s office determined Scott County Sheriff’s Office violated the Open Records Act by failing to respond to an inmate’s request in a timely manner.
The opinion states that inmate Glen Davis requested records pertaining to the sheriff’s office’s search of his computer on Nov. 23, 2020. He filed an appeal on Jan. 4, 2021 because he received no response, but the sheriff’s office claimed it had previously provided Davis with all of the records related to their investigation.
“The Sheriff’s Office’s previous compliance with the Appellant’s (Davis) request does not nullify its duty under KRS 61.880(1) to issue a timely written response explaining why it would not comply with the Appellant’s new request,” reads the decision.
Kentucky’s Open Records Act typical requires a public agency to respond to requests within three days, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new law enacted on March 30, 2020 now allows agencies 10 days.
This is the second time this year that the attorney general’s office has ruled in favor of Davis over the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. In January, the attorney general ruled the sheriff’s office had violated the Open Records Act after they did not issue a refund to Davis for copying costs.
The attorney general’s office also sided in favor of the Georgetown Police Department after an additional claim from Davis that he did not receive a copy of an investigative report.
The opinion states that the police department’s records custodian swears it did not receive the request. Because of this, the attorney general said there is “no basis to conclude that the Department violated the Act.”
Either of these decisions may be appealed by either part by initiating action in the circuit court.
