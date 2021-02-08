After three wins that weren't in the bank until the closing seconds, Great Crossing took full advantage of being a prohibitive favorite in a 11th Region boys' basketball clash Saturday night.
Five different Warhawks (including three freshmen) scored in double digits, and Tyler Sparks supplied the exclamation point on his senior night in a 78-41 victory.
“I watched Berea on film, and I told the kids if we play, the game doesn't have to be close,” GC coach Steve Page said. “Their schedule wasn't great last year, but they did win 23 games.”
Berea is coached by Ray Valentine, who was an assistant at Georgetown College on the Tigers' 2012-13 NAIA national championship team.
Vince Dawson and Tye Schureman led GC (4-7) with 15 points apiece. Dawson went 6-for-7 from the field, while Schureman sank five 3-pointers.
Christian Martin added 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Junius Burrell combined 11 points with four assists. Kalib Perry put up 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
The celebration was tempered Sunday when GC learned that its varsity and junior varsity teams will enter a 10-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols for the second time this season.
Lone senior Sparks dished out four assists and four steals in a season-high 25 minutes, then delivered the coup de grace with an and-one in the final minute of a game that went to a running clock moments earlier.
“I told them after the game, it doesn't matter who the points were by,” Page said. “Our leading scorer on the season (Carson Walls) had three points, got in foul trouble. He heard me putting Tyler in the game at the end and said, 'Coach, just take me out.' So, great teammate, and he got on the floor two or three times early. I've asked him to really step up and be a leader.”
Jayden Smith led Berea (1-4) with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Great Crossing held Jaylen Dorsey and Trent Wilson, both of whom are averaging double figures on the season, to six and five points, respectively.
“We did a really job against (Dorsey) in the first half, held him scoreless, three fouls. He was averaging 18 a game,” Page said. “We talked about trying to limit Wilson's threes, and he was 0-for-4.”
The Pirates, who were playing their first game since Jan. 23 due to a pause for COVID-19, shot only 34.7 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers.
“Help side defense and rebounding were a big key, both offensive and defensive rebounds,” Perry said. “Also coming out with a lot of energy, because if you get down it can be hard to make up that gap.”
After an up-and-down start against Berea's 2-3 zone, GC found seams, slashed to the rim, got its transition game in gear and connected at a 33-for-60 (55 percent) clip.
“I was most excited that I thought that could be the final score, and after a sluggish first quarter we got going,” Page said. “I told them don't just settle for threes, because that's our problem sometimes. We can get threes whenever, especially against a team playing a 2-3 defense. You don't have to take the first one.”
Schureman's first two 3-pointers and another by Dawson made most of the Warhawk noise in a first quarter that featured three lead changes and a pair of ties.
Consecutive baskets by Burrell in the final 23 seconds put GC ahead to stay and opened a 17-13 advantage after eight minutes.
“We started out a little bit sluggish, but once we got going and started clicking, it definitely took off from there,” Perry said.
Perry and Malachi Moreno stretched it to a 10-0 run at the start of the second period. Corner threes from Martin, Burrell and Walls, followed by hoops from Martin and Dawson off Sparks' steals, made it a 38-19 halftime cushion.
Jacob Robinson's basket in the final minute of the half was Berea's lone field goal of the second quarter.
Another 3-point binge of three in a row from Schureman — who hit seven last Saturday in a win at Grant County — stretched the margin to 49-23 midway through the third.
Page called a timeout to design the scoring play for Sparks, then had his team foul to stop the clock after the senior missed the free throw, giving the fans in attendance a chance to pay homage with a standing ovation.
“He played hard, and his main responsibility was 23 (Dorsey),” Page said “Obviously his minutes have dwindled a bit these past couple of weeks, but I tell him every day he's still a big part of the team. When he’s given his chance to step up, he’s just got to take advantage of the opportunity, just like all of 'em.”
