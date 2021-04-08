The trend of sluggish first halves continued Wednesday night for Scott County United boys’ lacrosse, but ultimately it didn’t hurt the Birds.
SC United rallied from a 3-2 halftime deficit and pulled away for a 7-5 win over Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Robbie Gift led the cooperative team with three goals and an assist. Jackson Comer scored two goals and assisted another.
Cakeb Shively and Caleb Wagner rounded out the scoring for the Birds (3-3). Dakota Felton also recorded an assist.
Michael Moeller made eight saves. Andrew Bolt (six ground balls) and Tyler Roach (five forced turnovers) led the defense in front of him.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.