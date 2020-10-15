For the second time in less than a month, COVID-19 has left its mark on the local high school football schedule.
Great Crossing's district home game against Frederick Douglass, which was scheduled to air on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network, is off.
Unless it turns out to have an impact on seeding, the game will not be made up.
The Warhawks are healthy, and school and team officials made some overtures in an effort to play an alternate game this weekend.
As of now, GC will use this as a second bye week.
“We looked around, and there really isn't much out there,” GC athletic director Austin Haywood said. “In talking with Ricky (Bowling, Warhawks' coach), I kind of told him there are worse situations than being able to rest up and get ready for a big game next week.”
Great Crossing (1-3 overall, 1-1 district) is scheduled to host Grant County next week. The Warhawks defeated the Braves in Dry Ridge last October, 28-20, for the first win in school history.
If the Warhawks can repeat that feat, they will clinch the No. 3 playoff seed in the five-team district. At that point, the only other reason this week's originally scheduled game would need to be played is if Scott County defeats Frederick Douglass for the regular-season title on Oct. 30.
The only available makeup date for GC-Douglass would be Nov. 6. The Warhawks are scheduled to host East Jessamine that night, while the Broncos plan to play St. Xavier.
GC came off its planned bye week last Friday and took down Montgomery County, 44-8, for Bowling's initial victory as head coach.
In addition to Grant County and East Jessamine, Great Crossing has a home game Saturday, Oct. 31 against Henry Clay.
Previously, Great Crossing scratched a road game at Paul Laurence Dunbar on Sept. 25 while Fayette County was in the red zone on the COVID-19 prevalence map. The Warhawks scheduled a game against Shelby County on short notice to replace it and lost, 46-26.
Haywood said that Great Crossing's home volleyball match Thursday against Dunbar also was canceled due to an issue with the virus that didn't involve the Warhawks.
“We had permission to play that, but we decided it was important to be consistent,” he said. “That isn't a district match, either, so it doesn't affect the postseason.”