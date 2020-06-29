Two people died and two were hospitalized following a seven-vehicle pileup on I-64 Monday.
The two fatalities were a middle-aged woman and a teenage boy who were traveling in the same vehicle, said Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Names were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The car in which the pair were killed was near the middle of the pileup, Goble said.
The accident occurred about 2:30 pm in the eastbound lane of I-64 near the 70 mile marker.
