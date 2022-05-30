Two adults and two juveniles have been arrested and charged with setting the fire that destroyed the old Sadieville Elementary School.

Investigators received tips from the public that led to the arrests.

“Sadieville is a small town,” said Arson Investigator James Kanavy at the scene Monday morning. “Someone knows something and someone is going to talk.”

Scott County Sheriff’s Office along with Arson Investigator Kanavy from Scott County Fire Department made the arrests and charged two adults with Burglary 3rd Degree and Arson 2nd Degree.   

Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle were interviewed and confessed to burglarizing the school and then setting fire to it. They were charged with Burglary, Third Degree and Arson, Second Degree.

There are also two juveniles who are being charged and held at the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.  

The investigation remains open.

