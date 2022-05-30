Sunny. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 31, 2022 @ 12:13 am
Two adults and two juveniles have been arrested and charged with setting the fire that destroyed the old Sadieville Elementary School.
Investigators received tips from the public that led to the arrests.
“Sadieville is a small town,” said Arson Investigator James Kanavy at the scene Monday morning. “Someone knows something and someone is going to talk.”
Scott County Sheriff’s Office along with Arson Investigator Kanavy from Scott County Fire Department made the arrests and charged two adults with Burglary 3rd Degree and Arson 2nd Degree.
Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle were interviewed and confessed to burglarizing the school and then setting fire to it. They were charged with Burglary, Third Degree and Arson, Second Degree.
There are also two juveniles who are being charged and held at the Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation remains open.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.