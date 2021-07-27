Editor’s note: The following article contains some graphic information. The News-Graphic also does not include any identifying information about the victims of sexual assault.
After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury found Cody Alan Arnett guilty on seven charges relating to the rape of a Georgetown College student in 2018.
Following an emotional testimony from the victim herself, her parents, her roommates, first responders, investigators and forensic experts, Arnett’s trial concluding on Tuesday afternoon. Arnett also testified as his defense team’s one and only witness. He was found guilty of one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree tampering with physical evidence.
After the verdict, the jury went back into deliberation for 15 minutes and found Arnett guilty on additional habitual offender charges. State law prohibits the jury of knowing prior convictions that as it might prejudice the jury, therefore these charges were not presented prior to the other charges. Arnett had previously been convicted of three felonies.
As the verdict was read, Arnett was chewing gum and grinned when the habitual offender charges were read.
In her closing statement, Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse claimed the defense’s claims of events of the evening where “absurd” and “manufactured.” She also cited all the series of “coincidences” that had to occur in order for Arnett’s version of events to be factual.
According to the arrest citation, Arnett entered the victim’s residence at Hambrick Village on Georgetown College’s campus and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him at knifepoint on at least three occasions.
The victim testified in court on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. She told the court that she woke up with Arnett’s hand over her mouth and a knife to her throat with him muttering the words, “Don’t make a sound or I’ll slit your throat.” He proceeded to rape her in the living room of the residence. She then told the court that he forced her into the bathroom at knifepoint, where he proceeded to rape her at least two additional times. She said he used soap in the bathroom to clean out her genitals in order to remove evidence at this time.
But while he was performing oral sex on her, the victim said she was able to grab the knife from the bathroom counter and proceeded to stab Arnett at least three times before fleeing into the shower.
As the victim and her roommates testified to during the trial, one of her roommates then came downstairs because she heard a “blood-curdling” scream. The roommate told the court she knocked on the door multiple times before she cracked it a few inches and the victim told her she was showering in a “shaky” voice. The roommate also claimed she saw the reflection of a man she did not recognize in the bathroom mirror. She then ran upstairs, along with one of the other roommates’ boyfriends, and the roommates called 9-1-1 and Georgetown College campus safety.
Arnett then fled the bathroom before being caught exiting the residence by Georgetown College Campus Safety.
However, when called by his defense team, Arnett claimed the sex between himself and the victim was consensual. He claimed he met the victim in the breezeway of Hambrick Village that night, complimented her and she invited him in for casual sex. He maintained a similar story of where the sex occurred within the apartment as the victim. He then claimed he insulted the victim’s genitals after he was unable to perform that final time they attempted sex. Because of this, he turned around on the toilet seat to crush a pill when he claims the victim returned from the kitchen with the knife and stabbed him multiple times.
Arnett said he shoved the victim into the shower and tried to clean up the blood because he “didn’t want her to get in trouble.” But after the roommate knocked on the door, Arnett said the victim told him to leave, so he exited the apartment. He was then apprehended by the first responders while attempting to exit the apartment.
Throughout the trial, Arnett’s defense team primarily cited a mishandling of the case by Georgetown Police Department and a lack of physical evidence
Arnett is scheduled to be sentence at 9 a.m. tomorrow, July 28.