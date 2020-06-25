Construction of a new Scott County High School is projected to break ground in July 2021.
That surprising announcement was revealed during the Scott County Board of Education’s regular meeting Thursday.
“It’s pretty remarkable,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. “But it’s true. We are in good enough condition we can do this without raising taxes.”
The proposed timetable:
--Design and schematics will be conceived during the next 12 months with bids going out in June 2021.
--Bids will be accepted sometime around July 7, 2021.
--Ground will break on construction of the new school and possibly a full athletic complex in July 2021.
--Completion will be in 24 months, in time for fall classes 2023.
The new school will be constructed on farm property owned by the school system located inside the new section of the bypass off Long Lick Pike. It will be built to accommodate approximately 1,500 students.
Once SCHS is relocated to its new building the current building will be renovated for Scott County Middle School. The renovation will take about one year with students moving in at the start of school in fall 2024.