Long before Monday’s tragic events, Caleb Conley was a hero.
About 4:48 p.m. on Monday, May 22, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Conley stopped a car for what authorities are calling a routine traffic stop. Moments after exiting his cruiser he was shot and later died.
It is natural to think of Caleb Conley as a lawman, especially because he was killed in the line of duty. But those who knew him best describe Conley has a good ole country boy who loved helping others. He was a family man who was proud of his wife and his two small children and stepped in to help raise his sister’s children when she passed away unexpectedly.
He was an eight-year Army veteran. Returning home Conley wanted to serve and he felt the best way to do that was as a law enforcement officer. He was haunted by events he witnessed in the Army, which caused some to hesitate to hire him. Eventually Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton hired Conley from the Scott County Detention Center where he worked and the sheriff will tell you he never regretted the decision.
Conley’s career with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was well decorated, including being named 2022 Deputy of The Year.
After receiving the Deputy of the Year award in December, Conley posted to Facebook what the award and what his position as a sheriff’s deputy meant. His words echo today.
“I’ve always said if I could help one person or touch one life, or make one person smile a day, that my day is made. I do this because I love it. I truly enjoy serving the community I serve and the people in it.
“This is truly one of the most humbling and selfless jobs that I have ever had. The guys I work with are top-notch people, friends and family. I’ve learned a lot of things from many of them that help me become better at my job. For that, I’m thankful and grateful. Thank you Sheriff Tony Hampton for allowing me to be part of your office and for giving me the opportunity to serve a great community.”
From all accounts Conley lived up to each and every word. He was always smiling, always looking to help and serve others. He was thankful for his family. He was thankful for his position and the opportunities that position gave him.
Caleb Conley was a hero long before Monday and he was a hero to many, many people.
We offer our condolences to his wife, his children, his parents and all of his friends, to the law enforcement community and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott County and Kentucky were fortunate to have a man of Caleb Conley’s character and stature. May he rest in peace.