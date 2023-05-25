Caleb Kenneth Conley

Caleb Kenneth Conley, 35, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Phoenix, AZ, on Oct. 12, 1987 to William Kenneth and Jolene Kay Conley. He is preceded in death by a sister, Morgan Conley; maternal grandparents, Jack Bloomingdale, Patricia Bloomingdale and a step-grandfather, Jerry Bloomingdale; paternal grandparents, Opal Emogene Conley and Sam Conley.

