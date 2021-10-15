A second person, a child, has died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision on Long Lick Pike Friday, Oct. 8.
Sophia Sturgill, 9, passed away Thursday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristin Charron, 28, died in the same accident when the car she was driving collided with a dually truck. Two children were in the backseat of Charron’s car, said Eddie Hart of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The other child suffered moderate injuries, Hart said.
The accident occurred about 7 a.m. near 1851 Long Lick Pike between Glass Pike and Lloyd Road.
A blue 2001 Chevrolet 3500 dually truck was driving towards Georgetown on Long Lick Pike, Hart said. The truck driver told police he was briefly distracted and looked away from the roadway, Hart said. He stated that when he looked back up, he was in the opposite lane of travel and struck a silver Chevrolet passenger car head on, according to the police report.
The silver car was traveling towards Stamping Ground on Long Lick and was operated by Charron, who was pronounced deceased at the University of Kentucky Hospital shortly after the accident, police said.
Wet roads, dense fog, and seat belt usage are considered as factors in this collision, Hart said.
The Georgetown/ Scott County Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the collision.
