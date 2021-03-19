Scott County coroner John Goble was indicted Thursday on federal charges of conspiracy to commit theft relating to weapons and ammunition which belonged to the Kentucky State Police.
Indicted along with Goble was former state trooper Michael Crawford on the same charges. Goble is a former state trooper.
Goble and Crawford, along with another state trooper identified only as RMH, conspired to illegally obtain weapons and ammunition, according to the federal indictment. Goble and Crawford were previously charged in state court, as well. Robert M. Harris, a state trooper, was indicted in state court on similar charges, which included Goble and Crawford, but was not included in the federal indictment.
The federal indictment was issued because the state police receive federal funds.
Goble has denied the allegations in earlier court proceedings. His attorney, Fred Peters, could not be reached for comment.
An indictment is a formal charge or accusation and is not a conviction.
The KSP maintain a supply center in Frankfort where ammunition, firearms and other equipment and supplies are stores, states the indictment. The alleged thefts started in late 2014 and continued until early 2018, the indictment states.
The federal indictment lays out the following allegations:
—On various dates Crawford asked RMH to give him various calibers and gauges of ammunition and place them in his vehicle.
—Goble called RMH about the availability of ammunition.
—On several occasions Goble picked up ammunition at RMH’s home or other agreed upon locations, and stored the ammunition in the basement of his office in Georgetown.
—On various occasions Crawford stored the stolen ammunition in the basement of Goble’s office.
—In early December 2017, Goble instructed an employee to transport the ammunition from his office basement to a Georgetown residence.
The value of the stolen items is more than $5,000, states the indictment.
The indictment also charges that RMH filed paperwork assigning the stolen firearms to active state troopers. Sometime in 2016 Goble and Crawford inspected rifles and shotguns that were to be surplused and sold by KSP and selected ones for purchase. In early 2017, the two men met RMH in Frankfort to pick up the firearms and gave RMH cash. Goble and Crawford later sold the firearms to others, the indictment states.
Goble faces similar state charges in addition to two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of theft, possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone) and one count of first-degree perjury. A status hearing on the state charges is set for April 12 in Scott Circuit Court. The state indictment lists three M1A rifles and 10 Remington 870 shotguns as the items stolen from the state police.