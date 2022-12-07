A vote on the proposed Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services rate increase likely will not be taken at the next city council meeting, city officials said.
The Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday to hear a financing proposal from council member David Lusby. The board tabled that proposal when new information surfaced, sources said.
A special called meeting of the Georgetown City Council set for tonight (Wednesday) has been cancelled.
“The Board of Commissioners did an extensive amount of fact finding during the (Tuesday) meeting,” said Mayor Tom Prather. “They would not have their fact finding report complete by tonight’s (Wednesday, Dec. 7) special-called meeting, but they should have the report ready by Monday’s council meeting.
“it is unlikely this council will have an opportunity to vote on the rate increase proposal.”
The terms of three members of the current council — Lusby, Karen Tingle-Sames and Tammy Lusby-Mitchell — will end Dec. 31, 2022. Prather’s term as mayor will also end at that time, which means mayor-elect Burney Jenkins and a new council will eventually tackle a GMWSS rate proposal of 61 percent over two years in order to pay for the construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One, the South Sewer Extension along U.S. 25 and dozens of other capital and maintenance projects.
At the root of the rate increase proposal are engineering errors at WWTP One and bond calculation errors during a 2019 rate study. GRW Engineering is the primary contractor for both projects. The water board and city are negotiating with GRW Engineering, which has a $5 million Errors and Omissions insurance policy for the WWTP One project. It is unknown if there is a similar insurance policy for the rate study.
First reading of the GMWSS rate increase proposal was held at the most recent council meeting, but several council members requested additional information and indicated they would not be able to approve such a rate increase without additional information. Lusby, who is a developer and banker, focused on the bond financing proposal and had developed an alternative which he had planned to present to the GMWSS Board of Commissioners Tuesday and to the council at the now-cancelled meeting Wednesday.
It is unknown what prompted the GMWSS board to table Lusby's proposal, which had received praise from some council members, sources said.
GMWSS officials have said the rate increase is necessary to finance the current projects and to continue normal operations.