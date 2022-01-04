Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton was struck by a vehicle in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot, according to the Georgetown Police Department, which is investigating at the request of the Sheriff’s Office.
A Sheriff’s deputy was backing out of a parking space when Hampton was struck, police said.
Hampton was transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released and is at home resting, said Sgt. Eddie Hart of the Sheriff’s Office.
The identity of the deputy who struck Hampton has not been released by police, but LEX18 has identified Jerald Porter as the driver. The TV station also reported that Hampton was thrown about six feet when struck.
The accident remains under investigation.