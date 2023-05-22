Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop at Exit 127 southbound on I-75 Monday about 4:48 p.m..
Conley had a wife and small children, said an emotional Sheriff Tony Hampton.
“Deputy Conley was very active in his role as a deputy sheriff,” said the sheriff. “He took his role very serious. He was just a go-getter and he loved this job. It’s just a shame it got cut short because he loved this job so much.
“He was so good at it.”
A post to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page five days ago showed Conley and Hampton smiling as Conley was presented with a baseball bat and “another Highway Safety accolade."
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office turned its full attention to Conley when news broke that he had been shot, Hampton said. The investigation was immediately turned over to Kentucky State Police Critical Response Unit, said Trooper J. P. Satterly.
The suspect fled and was later captured at a Charles Avenue home in Lexington, sources said. He had been shot, but authorities believe it was a self-inflicted wound to the shoulder.
Lexington police say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Georgetown Road about 6 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to WKYT. The victim told police he was shot by a man who stole his vehicle, reported the TV station. Flock license plate readers, traffic cameras and the Real Time Intelligence Center were used by Lexington police to track the suspect.
The name of the suspect was not released, but a man was reportedly being treated for a gunshot wound at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, sources said.
KSP would not confirm the information and additional information about the investigation will be released when it becomes available, Satterly said.
“We are receiving a much appreciated overwhelming outreach of support from our community and across the state,” stated a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “For the many asking how you can help his family and this office, we will be providing further details on that tomorrow.
“Our office will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, 5/23”
The shooting was within a half mile of the rest area where Scott County Deputy Jamie Morales was shot and wounded in 2018. Morales was paralyzed as a result of the shooting.
