A family is searching for temporary housing after a chimney fire collapsed the roof of their home the day after Christmas.
Scott and Christy McCoy, the homeowners, said they are seeking a place to stay for a minimum of six months while repairs are being done to the home. But Shane said he was told it could be "up to a year" depending on other factors, such as the weather.
Shane said his family is currently staying at a dog-friendly hotel to accommodate the family's pet while searching for alternative housing.
The Scott County Fire Department responded to Harbor Village Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. Dec. 26 after a fire started in the family's home.
"The fire went up into the attic from the chimney and burned across the attic," said SCFD Assistant Chief Jim Kanavy. "It burned the roof off, so it's non-livable."
Kanavy said there were four people in the house at the time of the fire, which included both Shane and Christy as well as their two children. However, nobody was injured.
"They were home at the time of the fire," he said. "The smoke detector went off, they saw smoke and, at the time they saw the smoke, two people knocked n the doors saying they saw it burning the chimney on the outside of the house."
Kanavy said they were able to contain the fire to the attic, but that resulted in the collapse of the roof.
"We contained it to the attic and to the chimney," he said. "The first floor just suffered a little bit of water damage, no smoke. The second floor had water damage and collapse damage, where the drywall burned and the roof fell down."
The cause of the fire was rulled an "accident," said Kanavy.
If you know of housing options, please contact the family at christy.mccoy@live.com. The family has also set up a Venmo account for those who wish to help financially @Christy-Mccoy-28282.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.