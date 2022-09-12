A former local church treasurer pleaded guilty recently in federal court after being found to have stolen more than $500,000 from a Scott County church, according to court records.
Ralph Tackett, of Georgetown, allegedly stole $512,042 from the church and used the funds for his own personal gain over a four-year period. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Monday that a charge was filed against him in federal court, as well as a plea agreement which Tackett previously signed. Federal prosecutors indicated last month they had planned to charge him, the article stated.
As treasurer of the church, Tackett oversaw the religious organization's finances, including approving and processing payments, managing mortgage payments, depositing cash offerings, and overseeing the church’s bank accounts, the Lexington Herald-Leader shared from court records.
According to these documents, Tackett repeatedly transferred money to an out-of-state individual, “who made financial demands to him,” in small amounts totaling $325,000. These transactions took place from December 2015 to July 2019, with Tackett transferring around $187,356 to pay his personal credit card debts in increments of $1,000 or less, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
Tackett also allegedly issued church checks payable to his spouse without her knowledge, cashing and depositing them into both his personal and business accounts. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Tackett transmitted some of the money directly from the church’s WesBanco checking account to his own American Express credit card, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Tackett allegedly created monthly reports for the church operating account and provided them to the pastor, which contained material misrepresentations about the flow of money in and out of the account. The records also omitted material facts about the authorized transfers he made, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
Tackett now faces no more than 20 years in prison after his recent plea agreement, with a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, as well as a term of supervised release of no more than three years.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Tackett’s attorney was not available for an interview at the time the story was published.