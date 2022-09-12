Former treasurer pleads guilty to stealing more then $500K from church
Shutterstock Image by Andrei Korzhyts

A former local church treasurer pleaded guilty recently in federal court after being found to have stolen more than $500,000 from a Scott County church, according to court records. 

Ralph Tackett, of Georgetown, allegedly stole $512,042 from the church and used the funds for his own personal gain over a four-year period. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Monday that a charge was filed against him in federal court, as well as a plea agreement which Tackett previously signed. Federal prosecutors indicated last month they had planned to charge him, the article stated. 

