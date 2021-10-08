Four people were seriously injured, including two children, in a head-on collision on the curve between Glass Pike and Lloyd Road Friday morning.
All four people were transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.
The accident occurred about 8 a.m. on Long Lick Road, said Eddie Hart of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation indicated the two vehicles met each other head-on, Hart stated in a press released. Fog and wet conditions were present at the time of the collision, but investigators were uncertain if that was a factor in the accident.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit has been on the scene and will release more information later.
