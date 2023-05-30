Scott County Sheriff Deputy Caleb Conley’s funeral will be Thursday.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at the Scott County High School gymnasium at 1080 Cardinal Drive. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31 in the SCHS gymnasium from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Doors will open for seating only at 10 a.m. The procession to the cemetery will leave the high school, turn right onto Cardinal Drive to South Cincinnati Pike, left on Main Street, left on Cherry Blossom Way, right on U.S. 62 into downtown Cynthiana, right onto Pike Street to the cemetery on the right.
Burial will be following Thursday services at battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana. Ware Funeral Home in Cynthiana is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions for the family can be made at Field and Main Bank, 103 East Bridge St. Cynthiana, KY,41031. Make the donation, “In Memory of Caleb Conley.” Donations can also be mailed to Field and Main Bank, P.O. Box 38, Cynthiana, KY 41031. A www.gofundme page has also been set up by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office titled, “Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.”
Survivors include his wife, Rachel, a son, Riley and a daughter, Olivia, parents William Kenneth and Jolene Kay Conley, two brothers, William Williams, John (Terry) Conley and he had a special relationship with Lydyah, Lincoln and Carsey. He is preceded in death by a sister, Morgan.
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Lead Chaplain Mike Justice will preside.
Conley was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday, May 22 at 4:48 p.m. during a traffic stop. He passed away at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.
In December 2022, Conley was named the Scott County Deputy of the Year. He had previously won multiple awards.
Conley was also an eight-year veteran with the U.S. Army, where he was a combat engineer. In the Army, Conley served in the U.S. Army 478th Engineer Battalion. He served in Iraq and was among a group that executed more than 1,600 combat missions and credited with locating 164 improvised explosive devices.