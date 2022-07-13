A mixed-use development project anchored by a new Georgetown Community Hospital Medical Office Building will break ground in September.
The Medical Office Complex is necessary as the hospital expands its portfolio of healthcare providers and services.
Georgetown Community Hospital will occupy some 30,000 sq. ft. of the 45,000 sq. ft. complex, which will be located at 1175 Lexington Road, across from the hospital. The entire complex will be called Parkview Plaza, and will be located on 10 acres and will eventually include retail and restaurant space, as well as office space.
Healthcare services have been a staple of the Georgetown community since the early 1900s, and the tremendous growth of our region during the last 20 years has created a demand for more healthcare offerings for local patients,” said Cliff Wilson, CEO of Georgetown Community Hospital and central Kentucky LifePoint Market President. “As part of this extensive project, we will recruit additional providers and expand the range of services we offer to better serve the healthcare needs of the community.”
Since 2012, Georgetown Community Hospital has recruited 31 new providers, and has expanded the medical services campus around the hospital to ensure easier access for patients, said Emily McCarty, Georgetown Community Hospital’s director of marketing and communications.
The project developer is C.J. May, owner of the May Commercial Group.
“We are excited to partner with Georgetown Community Hospital on this new medical building,” May said.
Groundbreaking is scheduled for September with construction to begin immediately. The complex is set to open by the fall of 2023.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather, who is also chair of the hospital board, praised the announcement.
“Georgetown Community Hospital is such an important asset to our community,” Prather said. “The hospital provides jobs, supports our community economically and provides access to quality healthcare right here at home.”
For more information on Parkview Place, visit May Commercial Group's website at MayGroup.com.