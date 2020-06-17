Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, 39, a 1998 Scott County High School graduate and wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, passed away suddenly Tuesday at the family home in Lexington.
In an interview with the News-Graphic two years ago, Barr said his wife, who went by Carol, was proud to say she was from Georgetown and still had plenty of “school spirit,” especially when their high school alma maters met in athletic competitions. The U.S. representative is a graduate of Henry Clay High School in Lexington.
According to the 1998 SCHS yearbook, Barr was a four-year veteran of the school dance team and was captain during her senior year. She was active in tennis where she reached the state semi-finals in doubles with partner Emily Ellis, a finalist for homecoming court, president of the Pep Club and activities director for Students Against Drunk Driving.
The Barrs share two young daughters, Eleanor and Mary Clay. The Barrs were married in 2008.
She is the daughter of Eleanor Ratliff of Georgetown.
She was a healthcare representative for Pfizer and previously served as director of the Henry Clay Institute for Statesmanship in Lexington. She graduated from the University of Kentucky.
“At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have. We also ask for love and prayers for Carol’s greatest legacy — her loving and devoted daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay — through whom Carol’s extraordinary life, high character and irrepressible spirit will continue. In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy,” a statement from Andy Barr said Wednesday afternoon.
