The Georgetown Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Harley Watson. Harley was last seen on Feb. 18, 2022 at approximately 10 p.m. on Degaris Mill Road in Georgetown.
—Harley C. Watson
—06/19/2005
—White Female
—Greenish Blue Hair Medium Length
—5’00” – 120lbs
—Unknown Clothing
—Wears Purple Framed Glasses
—Also took a large black fuzzy jacket
—Possibly in the Central Kentucky area, could attempt to travel to Georgia
Please contact the Georgetown Police Department if you have any information as to the whereabouts of Harley Watson. You can also send us an anonymous tip by either texting the keyword TIPGPD to 847411 (add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send) or by downloading the Georgetown KY PD app for iPhone or Android and submitting the tip through the app. You can call our dispatch center or send us a message on Facebook with your tip.