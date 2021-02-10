Hundreds were without power and nearly 50 vehicle accidents occurred in Scott County this week after an ice storm hit the area.
As of noon Thursday, Feb. 11, there were 606 Kentucky Utilities customers without power across Scott County. However, this number had decreased to 549 outages by 2 p.m. The other two electric providers, Blue Grass Energy Cooperative and Owen Electric Cooperative did not report any outages. There were still 59,674 people state-wide without power as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
This is due to the high accumulations of ice coating power lines and bringing down trees through Wednesday evening.
Matt Dixon, Georgetown resident and meteorologist at University of Kentucky, said ice and sleet accumulations got up to one-quarter of an inch.
“I think the forecast was pretty spot on,” Dixon said. “When we were looking yesterday, we were talking about some sleet mixing in across Scott County. There was some talk of snow, and there may have been some out there, but I didn’t see it. Obviously, we had some more sleet here. But looking at the entirety of the event, I think it played out as planned.”
Road conditions and power outages were so bad from the ice accumulations that Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon.
Director of Scott County Roads Department J.R. Brandenburg said he had 16 plow trucks and had used approximately 700 tons of road salt as of Thursday afternoon.
“We battled it all day (Thursday) and all night yesterday (Wednesday),” he said. “The salt is starting to have a little effect now that everything is iced over and starting to break up. That (salt) is a high two-day total, but you have no other choice when dealing with ice.”
Brandenburg said the rain beforehand did have an effect of their ability to keep the roads cleared prior to Thursday night.
“We were prepared, but we weren’t prepared for that rain that came in the beginning,” he said. “What that did was wash the previous layers of salt we had on yesterday off. It started changing over to sleet around 10 last night, but we got a lot of rain prior to that. It could’ve been a lot worse, but it’s still been a challenge for us to get the roads clean.”
Georgetown Police Department reported 29 non-injury accidents, eight injury accidents and 16 motorist assists from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday, said Assistant Chief Darin Allgood.
Meanwhile, Sgt. Eddie Hart with Scott County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to approximately 20 accidents in the last 24 hours, with just Wednesday including 16 non-injury accidents, four injury accidents and 11 motorist assists.
Hart added that there was a sheriff’s deputy who slid off the road in his vehicle and hit a fence last night and a semi-truck truck on I-75 that slid off the road going only 35 miles per hour, but none were “serious.” However, he said that there were fewer calls on Thursday than he expected given the severity of the storm.
“The vast majority of people in Scott County seemed to have heeded the warning of don’t get out if you don’t have to,” he said. “Most of our calls have been residential involving trees or power lines and such. We strongly encourage everyone to continue only going out if you have to until roadways are clear.”
Dixon said the rain made it so the mobility issues were not as much of a factor as had been predicted initially.
“Mobility across town is still limited right now,” he said. “But in terms of mobility, maybe it’s not as bad as what it could’ve been when you compare it to the ice accumulations we’re seeing on the trees in Scott County. Obviously this isn’t a 2009 ice storm, this isn’t a 2003 ice storm, but it definitely gives people headaches.”
Trucks continued cleaning up roadways throughout Thursday, said Brandenburg.
“We should have the roads in good shape by tomorrow (Friday),” he said. “It’s been a very safe event for us. We haven’t had any problems with our plow trucks sliding off the road or any accidents.”
Both the Georgetown Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office still encourage people to remain inside until the roads are completely cleared.
