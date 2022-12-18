Burney Jenkins was sworn in Sunday as Georgetown’s first Black mayor, although he will not officially take office until Jan. 1, 2023.
The historic ceremony was witnessed by almost 200 friends and supporters, which was held on the Georgetown College campus and hosted by President Dr. Rosemary Allen. Jenkins is a Georgetown College graduate.
“I came out of the projects when most people — in the 50s and 60s — did not give me much of a chance to do anything,” Jenkins said before being sworn in. “The thing that is about to happen here is nothing short of a miracle.
“Where I came from, I didn’t have much coming up. God always found a way. He has never disappointed me.”
Other members of the council were also sworn in by Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox including first-time council members Alonzo Allen, Sonja Wilkins Brent, and Millie Conway who returns to the council after serving 2015-18. Incumbents include: Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Mark Showalter, Todd Stone, Connie Tackett.
Allen and Brent are Black, which makes this one of the most diverse governments in Georgetown history.
Even though Jenkins and the council were sworn in Sunday, they do not officially take office until Jan. 1, 2023. The law requires the city’s elected officials must be sworn in prior to Dec. 31, but the law is not specific to the date.
Jenkins is a retired educator and coach. This will be his first elected office.