Jenkins Swearing in 2022
News-Graphic photo by Mike Scogin

Burney Jenkins was sworn in Sunday as Georgetown’s first Black mayor, although he will not officially take office until Jan. 1, 2023.

The historic ceremony was witnessed by almost 200 friends and supporters, which was held on the Georgetown College campus and hosted by President Dr. Rosemary Allen. Jenkins is a Georgetown College graduate.

