Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 25, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
Le Thi Le
Le Thi Le, 72, Lexington, passed away Tuesday.
Celebration of Life will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.