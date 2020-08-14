The roundabout on Long Lick Pike is scheduled to open Friday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The roundabout is part of the northwest bypass project. It was originally scheduled to have stoplights, but the Scott County Fiscal Court stepped in and requested a roundabout for safety reasons. The intersection is frequently used by school buses traveling among Scott County High School, Great Crossing High School, Elkhorn Crossing School and Western Elementary.
The portion entering the new bypass construction will remain closed. It is scheduled for completion in May 2021.
The road was closed while the roundabout was under construction.