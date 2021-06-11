Marvin Thompson, who served some 18 years on the Georgetown City Council, has passed away, according to city hall officials.
Thompson and his wife, Rita, have been married for 46 years. Together they had two children, Tim and Tracey and numerous grandchildren.
Last week, Thompson witnessed his son, Tim, pinned as assistant fire chief with the Georgetown Fire Department.
Thompson and his wife started and operated the Not Alone Pregnancy Center, a Christian-based ministry pro-life center to help young people. The center is located in Georgetown.
Over the past few months Thompson had been in and out of the hospital.
Thompson was first elected to the city council in 1999 and served until 2008. He was re-elected to the council in 2011 and served until last year.
Thompson was a fixture at various Christmas events, serving as a popular Santa Claus.
Funeral details are incomplete at this time.
This article will be updated as more information is available.
