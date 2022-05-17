Lyons loses seat on Fiscal Court; most other incumbents win in primaries

Former Stamping Ground official Rob Jones eked out victory over incumbent Scott County District 2 Magistrate Alvin Lyons as most incumbents held serve in a light primary turnout. These are the unofficial election results until all cast votes are verified.
Less than 21 percent of Scott County’s voters turned out in a primary that may have decided multiple races due to a lack of challengers, especially on the Democrat side of the ballot. Some 9,661 voters cast a ballot in the primary.
Scott County Fiscal Court
District Two
Former Stamping Ground Commissioner Rob Jones pulled 50.93 percent of the vote to defeat incumbent Alvin Lyons 330-318. There is no Democrat challenger.
District Three
Incumbent Chad Wallace pulled 70.3 percent, or 611 votes, to defeat Michael Ryan to represent District Three on the fiscal court. There is no Democrat challenger.
District Four
Incumbent Kelly Corman held off two challengers capturing 46.08 percent of the votes and win the GOP primary. He will meet Democrat Vincent Morris in the November general election. Former Georgetown mayor Karen Tingle-Sames pulled 283, or 30.83 percent, of the vote while Kane Johnston collected 212 votes, or 23.09 percent, of the ballots cast.
District Six
Incumbent Tim Thompson will face newcomer Ryan Pratt in the November general election for the District Six seat on the Scott County Fiscal Court. Thompson pulled 63.4 percent of the ballots cast in the Democrat primary to defeat challenger David Davila 530-306. Pratt captured 77.11 percent of the ballots cast in the GOP primary to defeat Chris Wachal 684-203.
District Seven
Incumbent David Livingston defeated challenger Mark Sulski 238-173 to hold onto his seat on the fiscal court. There is no Democrat challenger.
Scott County Coroner
Mark Sutton, a former deputy coroner, easily won the GOP primary with 72.5 percent of the ballots cast and 2,693 votes over Chad William Halsey. With incumbent coroner John Goble’s resignation following a guilty plea to a federal charge, Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, who has 60 days to name someone to complete Goble’s term, has indicated he will likely appoint the winner of this race.
Lana Pennington withdrew from the GOP primary last week when it was learned she is a registered Democrat. Pennington has indicated she will launch a write-in campaign in November. She said she has changed her voter registration to Republican.
Georgetown City Council
The night started with 22 candidates in the non-partisan race for a seat on the Georgetown City Council, but the primary pares that total to 16.
Incumbent Todd Stone drew the most votes with 2,464 votes, followed by incumbents Willow Hambrick (2,251 votes), Mark Showalter (2,180 votes), Tammy Lusby Mitchell (2,121 votes) and Connie Tackett (2,110 votes). Former Georgetown council member Millie Conway followed close behind the incumbents with 1,951 votes while Sonja Wilkins Brent collected 1,889 votes. The remaining candidates included: Nathanial Price, 1,691 votes; Alonzo Allen, 1,653 votes; incumbent Greg Hampton, 1,466 votes; Mark Cook, 1,021 votes; Steve Price, 971 votes; Angela Stangle, 843 votes; Danny Hillard, 828 votes; Jeremy Emerson, 776 votes; and Dean Strong, 745 votes. These are the unofficial winners and will advance to the November general election where eight seats will be filled.
The remaining candidates include: Frank Chisley, 719 votes; Chera Mattox, 710 votes; Mary Jo Clore, 677 votes; Hall Alloway, 506 votes; James Toney Chaney Jr., 444 votes; and Matthew Makaveli, 405 votes.
County Attorney
Cameron Culbertson captured the GOP primary with 2,571 votes, or 53.76 percent, of the ballots cast to defeat Samuel Porter for county attorney. There is no Democrat challenger.
County Clerk
Incumbent Rebecca Johnson held off a strong challenge from Ashley Nunn to win the GOP primary with 2,659, or 52.8 percent, of the ballots cast. Nunn collected 2,377 votes. There is no Democrat challenger.
Sheriff
Incumbent Tony Hampton pulled 66.57 percent, or 2,659 votes, to defeat Chester Palmer in the Republican primary. There is no Democrat challenger.
Jailer
Incumbent Derran C. Broyles captured 2,809 votes, or 61.68 percent, to defeat Bryan Keith Blankenship for Scott County jailer. There is no Democrat challenger.
State Representative
Incumbent Phillip Pratt easily won the GOP primary over Michelle K. Nance with 79.76 percent of the votes. Pratt pulled 3,264 votes to Nance’s 827.
Pratt will face Democrat Michael Robinson in the November general election.
Constable
District Two
Paul Goodman defeated Mike Mitchell in the Democrat primary for constable, District Two. Goodman collected 277, or 61.56 percent, of the votes. There is no Republican challenger.
District Three
Dave Willis defeated Robert N. Wright with 63.49 percent, or 487 votes, for constable, District Three. There is no Democrat challenger.
14th Judicial District Judge
Bolton Bevins easily won Scott County for the 14th Judicial District, First Division judge, which includes Scott, Woodford and Bourbon counties. Bolton pulled 4,718, or 56.85 percent, of the local votes, with William Rich collecting 1,877 (22.62 percent) votes and Rawl Douglas Kazee collecting 1,704 (20.53 percent) votes.
U.S. Senator
It was no contest for incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in Scott County’s GOP primary with 84.9 percent, which is 4,274 of the 5,034 votes cast. There were six Republican challengers.
On the Democrat side, it was a similar story as Charles Booker pulled 81 percent, which is 3,154 of the 3,894 votes cast. Booker had four Democrat challengers.
U.S. Representative, Sixth District
Scott County’s Republican voters showed strong support for incumbent Andy Barr with 86.79 percent, which is 4,427 of the 5,101 votes cast in the primary.
It was much tighter in the Democrat primary with Scott County leaning towards Geoffrey Young with 53.77, or 1,861 votes, over Chris Preece who had 1,600, or 46.23 percent, of the ballots cast.