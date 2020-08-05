A motorcyclist was killed and his female rider is in critical condition following a collision Tuesday night on Cherry Blossom Way, said police.
Bradford Short, 51, of Cynthiana died Tuesday evening at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The name of his female rider has not been released.
The accident occurred about 10 p.m. when an SUV was turning from Cherry Blossom Way onto Osborne Way, near Walmart. The motorcycle crashed into the SUV, police said.
No charges have been filed. Investigation is ongoing.
